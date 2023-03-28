Over $100,000 requested in ARPA Funding for Wellness Coordinator

CASS COUNTY – Officials with Cass County Extension and Cass County Public Health asked the Cass County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday for up to $100,000 for three or four years of American Rescue Plan Funding (ARPA) to fund the Cass County Wellness Coordinator, and expand the role to start projects. Board member Steve Green asked if the request could be put on next week’s agenda because he wanted to make a motion to approve the request.

