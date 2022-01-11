ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors received more funding requests for fiscal year 2023 Monday morning from the Adair County Recorder Janielle Schneider, Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman and from Rich Wallace, who oversees maintenance for the courthouse.
Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg said Schneider asked for $213,832, and Wallace asked for $113,387. She said Wallace also discussed snow removal, and while he reached out to five different businesses that offered snow removal for bids, he only received one bid back. That bid was for $175 to remove snow from the courthouse before it opens, and the board approved it. Berg said Kauffman has several budgets to oversee as engineer. He asked for $101,863 for the roadside management budget, $464 for the safety coordinator budget, $74,385 for the weed budget, which includes salary for the weed commissioner, and $212,106 for the road clearing budget, involving the removal of snow and ice on roads.
There is also a general engineering budget, which includes salaries, administrative costs and the cost for rock, Kauffman asked for $5,510,770 for it. He asked for $1.51 million for the construction budget, $1.77 million for the Local Option Sale Taxes budget and $5,030,000 for TIF fund budget.
The board met three times last week, in part to hear funding request, and Berg said last week the board was expected to meet several times again this week to discuss more of them.