The Cass County Conservation Board’s annual Turkey Coloring Contest Winners Announced! The contest was held between Kindergarten Students in Cass County and 1st, 2nd and 3rd place was awarded in each class! The contest is sponsored by the Cass County Environmental Education Committee and The National Wild Turkey Federation. Thank you to all the students who entered!

Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com

