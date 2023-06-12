Iowa student performance over the past two years was close to what would have been expected before the pandemic, state Board of Education members heard Thursday.
However, the state did see a “significant decline” in a national assessment on eighth-grade math, the Department of Education reported.
The board was presented with Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) and National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results to consider achievement gaps in Iowa schools.
Jay Pennington, chief of the department’s bureau of information and analysis services, reported that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, ISASP student performance stayed on track.
“On average, Iowa students performed close to the pre-pandemic expectation on both 2020-21 and 2021-22 assessments across all subjects and grades included in the analysis,” Pennington’s report to the board stated. “This suggests that on average students are performing similarly to what might have been expected had the pandemic not occurred.”
Unlike ISASP, NAEP is a nationwide assessment, allowing easy comparison to other states.
Nationally, NAEP results showed significant decline from pre-pandemic numbers. Iowa declined in performance, but moved up in the national pack.
NAEP tests two grades, 4 and 8, on two content areas, reading and math, for a total of four tests.
“Iowa fared fairly well …,” Pennington said. “Iowa is one of six states that only saw significant decline in one area, we saw significant decline in eighth-grade math. All the other states had significant declines in two or more content areas.”
The board also discussed graduation rates, postsecondary engagement, and extensive comprehensive schools during its Thursday meeting.
The class of 2022 saw a graduation rate of 89.9%, which is lower than the previous three years, but stands above years prior, including the rate of 89.3% by class of 2012.
Breaking the demographics down by student groups, 77.3% of Black students graduated, 80.2% of Latino students graduated and 92.6% of white students graduated in 2022. On average, those groups increased graduation rates compared to 2012 by 2.5%, with Black students increasing graduation rates by 3.2%.
According to Pennington, these numbers are consistent with nationwide numbers.
Postsecondary readiness
The Department of Education launched a website displaying postsecondary readiness reports Thursday.
The website includes interactive data showing the degree of readiness of Iowans as they exit high school.
According to the new website, 58.2% of 2022 Iowa public high school graduates enrolled in postsecondary education in the fall immediately following graduation, compared to 59.8% of 2021 graduates.
Extensive comprehensive schools