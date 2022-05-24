CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to give the Anita Child Care Center $50,000 in COVID relief funding to help pay for, among other things, upgrades to the facilities playground.
Earlier this month the board approved over $200,000 in ARPA funding for child care facilities in Atlantic, Griswold and Massena but put off a decision on Anita’s request until it could meet with representatives from the group.
Gabby Wahlert, who represented the facilities board of directors, outlined the request for $60,000 that included nearly $30,000 for improvements to the facilities playground area, security cameras, reimbursement for staff training costs and money for various supplies including ink for printers and arts and craft materials.
“Our main one was the playground renovation,” she said. “Right now we have pea rock in the playground area and it’s not handicapped accessible. The kids are always tripping and falling on it.”
Wahlert said they intended to replace the rock with a “big rubber mat,” along with other upgrades. In addition she said there were increased costs resulting from a change in staff training requirements and an ongoing effort to maintain approved equipment.
Supervisor Steve Green supported the funding, but questioned the use of funding for recurring expenses such as supplies.
“My only thing is as far as buying paper, supplies and things, I’m not sure that would be in the spirit of most of the things we are doing. However I think their playground needs attention and I like the idea of having some security cameras to protect the kids,” he said.
Other board members agreed and reduced the funding to $50,000, passing the request unanimously.
In other business
The Board also approved a request for $120,000 in ARPA funding from the Cass County Fire Association to be divided equally among the eight county fire departments. The money will be used to purchase new radios that will be compatible with the counties system.
“Right now, because they don’t have enough radios they have to depend on VHS — when they get more radios they can make that step to be operational on the new system,” County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon said. “It’s just a really good project.”
The money will be divided equally among the departments with each receiving $15,000. Each department will then decide the specific types of radios they need.
Supervisor Mark O’Brien pointed out that the board had previously agreed to provide the radios.
“We tentatively approved, well not approved but talked about this,” he said. “We promised all the departments, and I remember the conversation because they didn’t want us backing out of the promise, so they are depending on that.”