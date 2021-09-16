Benita Rasmussen, 92, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
Benita Irene was born on January 19, 1929, in Atlantic, the daughter of Frank Alford and Cecil Marie (Mailander) Reed. She grew up in Wiota and was proud to have been on the basketball team that made it to state in 1947. Benita graduated from Wiota High School in the Class of 1948.
Benita was united in marriage to Russell Kenneth Rasmussen on April 28, 1951 in Wiota, Iowa. To this union four children were born and they will always cherish memories of the countless camping trips and adventures they led too; a few of their favorite camping spots were to Colorado and Canada. Russ and Benita will both be remembered by their children as great parents who were always there for them. Benita worked as a seamstress at DeLong’s. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed tending her flowers gardens at their home by Sunnyside. Never say never to a cat! On a rainy evening one of her boys rescued a stray that had been outside whining for several nights. Once they placed it in Benita’s arms she smiled from ear to ear and Fuzzy was there to stay; a constant companion to her through the last few years. Benita and her sister, Marlene were very close and took any opportunity they could to spend time together throughout their lives.
She was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church and looked forward to helping with the Church Bazaar.
Benita is survived by her sons, Rodney Rasmussen, Craig Rasmussen, and Brian Rasmussen; daughter, Sharon Rasmussen; grandchildren, Ryan Rasmussen and Heather Rasmussen; great-grandchildren, Keelin, Kiah, Karson, Madison, Maclane and Cleidy; brother, Lloyd Reed; sister, Marlene Andersen; sister-in-law, Norma Reed, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Cecil Reed; husband, Russ; infant brother, Francis Reed; brothers and sister-in-law, Howard Reed, Duane Reed, and Richard (Lucile) Reed; sister-in-law, Wanda Reed; brother-in-law, Ralph Anderson; and beloved aunt, Hilda Jorgensen.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 5 -7 p.m., Friday, September 17 at Roland Funeral Home.
A memorial prayer service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, with Father Trevor Chicoine of the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church officiating. Burial will be held in the SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Atlantic.
Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Benita’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.