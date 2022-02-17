ATLANTIC - Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said Wednesday the city’s tax levy would remain at the current $16.56 per $1,000 of valuation, but added the city may need to look at increasing sewer rates in the near future.
Atlantic City Administrator John Lund told the City Council Wednesday that it has been 10 years since the last rate increase and the cost of the running the plant was very expensive.
“The sanitary sewer rates are going to need to be reviewed,” Lund said. “We’re going to probably need to start implementing some increases starting July 1, 2023. The plant itself and the equipment department’s needs are quite expensive. The last rate increase was in 2013 so it’s been about 10 years.”
Overall the city is expected to spend $14,176,127 in the coming year, about $517,000 less than the current year. Total revenue is expected to equal $14,866468, an increase from $13,070,645 in the current year.
The city is expected to have an ending balance of just over $8.2 million this year and just over $8.9 million in 2023. Atlantic’s tax rate will be the 13th highest in cities with a population between 5,000 and 10,000, a decrease from the previous year.
Included in the budget is a healthy increase for ambulance service - a nearly 50% increase in the city’s share jumping from $231,286 to $345,000. According to the budget document the cost of the service is split between the city, Cass County and Cass County Health Systems. Last year a new contract was negotiated that included an increase to services and coverage and a requirement to have two ambulances in the community.
“When it comes to the lives of our residents, the City Council, Hospital Board of Trustees, and the County Board of Supervisors, felt this was appropriate,” Lund wrote in the budget.
The Atlantic Parks and Recreation department will also see an increase due primarily to the addition of a new Pool Manager’s job.
The city will hold a public hearing on the maximum levy on March 2, where the levy will be approved. The city could lower the levy, but it can not raise it. The Council is expected to approve the budget at a budget hearing on March 16.