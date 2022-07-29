July 25, 1936 – July 17, 2022
Funeral Services for Donald Robert Lebeck, 85, were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment was in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.
Donald Robert Lebeck, of Audubon, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Homes in Elk Horn. Don was born July 25, 1936, in Audubon, the third son of seven children born to the late Jens Edward Andersen Lebeck and Mary Jane Lydia (Potter) of Audubon. Ed and Jane’s family grew up and worked together, played together, and enjoyed one another on the farm near Gardner store. When Ed left farming, they moved to Guthrie County, amd later back to Audubon. Don always enjoyed his mother’s daily homemade bread.
Don graduated with the Audubon High School Class of 1954. He served in the U.S. Army, 4th Armored Division, 15th Calvary, Armored Infantry Division. He worked as a tank mechanic. During his enlistment, he served in Germany from November 1958 through November 1960. He enjoyed his time there, but always wished he had traveled more while in Europe. His work history was varied as he worked at the alfalfa mill before going into the military. He worked a year as a carpenter before working as a mechanic at Carl Carlson for about a year and later Broadway Motors from 1961-1969. He worked at the Super Sweet Grain elevator from 1969-1974 and finally for the Audubon County Road Maintenance department from 1974-1999 mostly on a road grader, later a backhoe, and drove a truck.
On June 23, 1963, he married Dorothy Marie Christensen at the Exira Lutheran Church. His daughters Donita Marie was born in 1964 and Denise Ann in 1966. They enjoyed their home life, extended family, camping at Swan Lake, and some family vacations. He was a good-hearted, friendly and caring man who dearly loved his family. He always enjoyed driving his pickups, and watching television with his wife; singing and playing music and visiting with others. He loved children and would often have a few toys in the trunk to give little children who he might see him at Darrell’s or other places (with their parent’s permission, of course). He enjoyed mowing and caring for flowers and decorating their home seasonally and baking cookies.
The Lebeck family joined St. John’s Lutheran Church in Audubon in 1977. His faith grew throughout his life and helped him find strength and meaning through the tough times when his dear wife of forty-nine years, Dorothy, passed in March of 2012 and as he faced a number of health challenges.
For the past few years, he resided at the Salem Lutheran Home. He enjoyed talking and bringing laughter to the other residents, singing solos during chapel time, and working with the outdoor landscaping and flowers there.
Don was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy in March 2012; his parents, three brothers: Richard and wife Marville, Jerry and wife Carol, and Kenneth Lebeck; sister-in-law Susan Lebeck; his in-laws: Nels C. and Anna Marie (Lund) Christensen, Dallas G. Christensen, Erma Wynona Jensen, Maralyn Christensen, Galen Hansen, Jim Rush.
Don is survived by two daughters: Donita and her husband John Nowatzke of Kimballton, and Denise and her husband Jeff Finster of rural Hamlin. His granddaughters: Laura White of Kimballton, Emily and Bennie Diedericks of Audubon, and Elizabeth Conklin of Blue Springs, Mo. His grandsons, John Nowatzke Jr. and Toni of Moline, Ill., David and Erica Finster of Guthrie Center, and Petty Officer First Class Christopher and Hannie Joy Finster of Derby, Kan. His great-grandchildren: Courtney, Skylar and Zayne Nowatzke, Josh and Drake Heuton, Nicholas John, Quintinn and Preston White, Jorgen Nowatzke and Celina Owens, Barend and Christian Diedericks, Quran and James Owens, Apollo Lebeck, Raven Lebeck, and Caradyn Conklin, Blain and Lawson Finster and Mason Finster. His siblings: Charlotte Avey of Carroll, Ron and Mavis Lebeck, Wayne and Pat Lebeck all of Audubon; in-laws Sheryl Lebeck of Atlantic, Doris Christensen of Audubon, Robert Christensen of Exira/Cherokee, Lois Pfeiffer of Lake Havasu, Ariz., Marjorie Hansen of Exira, Violet Rush of Atlantic and Bob and Pat Jensen of Omaha, Ark., numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their families, and many friends.