CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Treasurer’s office is now closed indefinitely to wait on people in person due to training needed for new staff.
Cass County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Baier said Cass County Treasurer Tracey Marshall told the board Tuesday morning she didn’t know when she could reopen because new staff in the office need to be trained and all employees need to have a background check completed.
“Tracey came over and said it was going to remain closed for an indefinite period,” Baier said Tuesday. “She does not have an idea when it will be reopened.”
He said the training and the background check can take a long time.
“(Employees who become) a driver’s license examiner — those people have to go through training and be certified,” Baier said. “And everyone has to have a background check if they work in the treasurer’s office and that can take a number of weeks to get completed.”
He said items that can be mailed or placed in the drop box at the courthouse will still get processed or people can go online to casscountyia.gov to the treasurer’s page to see what online options they have.
Last week, two individuals were hired after the department had a number of resignations. Four of the department’s five employees resigned and one will be retiring later this year leaving the department severely shorthanded.
Marshall had changed the hours for the office last week from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays, except for Tuesdays, when the office was closed all day. She said previously she wanted the office to be open more, but couldn’t do so because of new staff.
There has been tension between the department and the board when the board reduced the pay of a recent hire the Treasurer’s office last month citing a higher than usual starting salary and board members stating the position had not been advertised properly and was filled before being approved by the board.
During a contentious meeting board, members said the starting salary was too high based on the person’s experience and contrary to the county’s practice of placing new employees on a probationary period with a lower initial salary. The board agreed to hire the individual but at a salary of $18 an hour rather than the $22 an hour she was told she would be making.The individual resigned shortly after that and a new person, Stacy Mueller, was hired from a different county department.
The Board also passed an “expected hours resolution” earlier this month that stated offices should be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the exception of the County Engineers and Secondary Roads Department which should be open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.