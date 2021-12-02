The Griswold Student Council had another successful food drive for the Lord’s cupboard located in the Methodist Church. We collected 455 food items from the high school students, 386 from the middle school, 856 from the elementary and 278 from the staff; which makes a grand total of 1975 items of food. We also collected $248.00 from students, staff and local businesses. This year, we put out collect jars at the following businesses: Dusty’s Restaurant, Hair Unlimited, Tiger Mart, Dollar General, the Griswold Telephone Company, Rolling Hills Bank and Houghton State Bank. The collection jars netted $230 dollars. We would also like to thank Armour Insurance for their donation of $50. We would like to thank all these businesses for their support for our food drive.
The winning elementary class was Mrs. White’s 4th grade class. The students collected 10.7 food items per student. They have earned a fun activity period with the Griswold Student Council
We call our drive a raffle food drive, because for each item of food or $1.00 the students get their name put in a raffle for many prizes. The more food the students bring, the more times their name is put into the raffle drawing. We have gathered many raffle prizes from local businesses and staff at the MS/HS building.
The Lord’s cupboard at the Methodist church is the local food pantry for the Griswold area. They serve many families in the Griswold area and help Griswold elementary kids with the backpack program.