ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council agreed Wednesday to provide sewer service to a business outside of the city limits, after clearing up some confusion about the request regarding voluntary annexation.
A new business located at 60365 Glacier Road — just outside of the city limits which stop at the Nishnabota river — wants to connect to a city sewer line in the area. Because it is outside of the city limits, City Administrator John Lund had said in the council’s agenda material that it was a move the city should avoid in the future since it allowed properties to receive city services without paying taxes.
But he did not recommend the council deny the request or that the city begin annexation proceedings which would take years to complete. He did say that as a general practice it was not a good policy even though in this case the horse was already out of the barn.
“Because there are parcels between this property and our limits, it makes annexation impractical, if not unfeasible,” Lund said. “The City has placed itself in this situation, where we cannot leverage sewer access to compel annexation. We should consider this an instructive lesson. This is not something we should ever do again.”
Council members pointed out the line in question had been in place for several years, and had three other businesses in the area already connected.
Councilwoman Kathy Somers added that the development of the area had been a work in progress for many years and was finally beginning to pay dividends.
“This has been the intention for many years and if we shut this down tonight it will be a waste of many years of work,” she said adding later, “In my opinion this is a huge achievement. In no way should we be putting a road block in the way.”
The business is expected to employ between 10-12 people and local developer Don Sonntag said that two other businesses may be considering building at the site.
The Council approved the connection on a 6-1 vote with Councilman Dick Casady voting no.