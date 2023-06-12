ATLANTIC – New Produce in the Park Manager David Nordquist likes to garden.
So much so, his goal was to have his own acreage, plant produce and sell it at farmers markets. That’s when he found the Produce in the Park website.
“In the course of my own research, I came across the Produce in the Park website, and I came across the fact they were looking for a market manager,” Nordquist said.
Nordquist had experience in the event industry, and was going to take advantage of a new opportunity, but then the pandemic hit, and that industry, like most others, shut down.
However, when he learned about the Produce in the Park job, he thought it could be a perfect fit-using similar skills needed in the event industry.
“Essentially, that’s what I’m doing now,” he said. “I’m setting up the events, and trying to get them organized.”
He said the job is also a perfect fit for him as he has two children: a 3-year-old and a newborn, and the job gives him the flexibility to take care of them, especially during the daytime hours.
Nordquist officially started April 12, and was able to shadow Ciara Hoegh, who was the previous market manager. He said his first goal is to keep the event to the same standard as Hoegh had it, and then he may consider adding some new things in the future.
“This is year one,” he said. Ciara has done a great job (and I’m) trying to get it to her standards. (But at some point) maybe (I’ll) add a couple of things here and there.”
He gives a lot of credit to other board members and other volunteers for helping him in his role, and all the vendors who attend and bring their items to sell. He also can’t say enough about the sponsors.
“I want to thank all the sponsors,” he said. “It wouldn’t be possible without the sponsorships.”
He said anyone who is still interested in becoming a sponsor or a vendor, they can contact him at 712-249-5497 or produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com. And more information can be found at the group’s website https://www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com/ or their Facebook page Produce in the Park Atlantic, Iowa.