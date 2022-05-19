AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to divide up revenue from the sale of the Valley Business Park for economic development with $500,000 going to Audubon County Economic Development (ACED), $300,000 for cities so officials can applyfor the funds for projects and the remainder to purchase land for the county if needed.
The vote was 2-1 with board member Rick Thompson voting no.
One hundred fifty-six acres of farm land at the intersection of Interstate 80 and Highway 71 was originally purchased by the Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation (CADCO) and Audubon County Economic Development (ACED) in 2007 in the hope of developing it. A board of Audubon and Cass County officials oversaw the property, and eventually decided to sell it at auction and no development occurred. James and John Kilworth, who own most of the adjacent property and have been farming it for several years, purchased the land for $16,000 an acre. Each county received approximately $1.2 million, and the goal was to use the funding for economic development.
ACED officials told the Audubon County Board last month they wanted to use the funds for programs they already offer, which range from helping to tear down houses and commercial buildings to improving business facades and infrastructure projects. The group also helps support tourism that draws visitors to the area who may decide to relocate in the county. Another suggestion was giving the funds to cities around the county to use for their own projects
Chairman Doug Sorensen suggested the plan, and Thompson said he didn’t have any problem with working with ACED, but he wanted to be fair to other towns in the county.
“I don’t have anything against ACED,” Thompson said. “I just want to make sure everyone is treated fairly.”
Sorensen said he was trying to come up with a plan that the majority of people would agree on.
“I thought what I said was a good plan,” he said, and made a motion to divide the funding according to the plan.