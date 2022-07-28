ATLANTIC - The Atlantic Community Protection Committee is recommending changes to the city’s street closure policy to require requests to be submitted at least 30 days prior to the event and charging a “barrier” fee for setting up and taking down street barricades.
City to consider changes to street closure policy
