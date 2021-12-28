CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Temporary Redistricting Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday morning to consider a proposed redistricting plan.
The plan was put together by the commission and reviewed by the Board of Supervisors last week; it contains only minor changes to the current map with “small” adjustments in the Massena township, though not the city itself, to account for shifts in population.
The state requires that districts are reconsidered every 10 years after the new census comes out to account for changes in population. State law requires wards to be as equal as possible — with the number determined by taking the most recent county population and dividing it by the five supervisor districts.
Using that calculation, wards are required to contain 2,625 people with a margin of error of just 1% or 26 people. But even with that slim of a margin only minor changes are expected to the current wards.
“The variation between supervisor district populations is more than 1% from the ideal population of 2,625 for two of the districts,” officials stated in the legal notice stating the time and place of the hearing. “This was done because supervisor districts must follow township and city boundaries as much as possible, and if a township must be divided it needs to follow roadways, and this plan does split a township into two supervisor districts.”
The plan also proposes to split the Massena Township voting precinct to reflect the district changes.
The hearing will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30. Following the hearing, the Board of Supervisors will consider approving the plan. Should the board vote the plan down, the committee — composed of Cass County Auditor, Dale Sunderman, Frank Spillers and Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Steve Baier — will develop a new plan for the board to consider. If that plan is not approved then the supervisors would have to come up with a new plan.