Friday’s story on the Compensation Board incorrectly reported that the board’s special meeting was called at the request of the Cass County Board of Supervisors. The meeting was actually called in response to a request from two court house officials.
Jeff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
top story
Former coach, administrator and Iowa High School Athletic Association official talks about his life's experiences and how they came together in his new book, "Do Your Best ... and Then Some More."
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP BASKETBALL: Many good things for AHSTW despite loss in top-4 battle vs. Grand View Christian
- Police Reports
- Fighting the Good Fight Against Parkinson’s Disease
- PREP WRESTLING: Atlantic-CAM claims Hawkeye Ten championship
- Iowa State University announces fall 2021 Dean’s List
- Shawn Havick Memorial Response Program
- PREP BASKETBALL: Atlantic takes command in second quarter
- Benefit account for Maddie's Fight
- PREP WRESTLING: JV, girls wrestlers shine on mats
- COLLEGE REPROT: Exira-EHK alum Peppers is GPAC Player Of the Week
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.