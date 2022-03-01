Cass County Treasurer Tracey J Marshall announced Tuesday that she will be seeking a sixth term.
Marshall has served as Treasure for 19 years and says he has seen many changes during that time including to local and federal in motor vehicle, driver’s license, and the tax departments, including the ability to pay taxes, registrations, and driver license online.
“The past five years we have been working on a major project to get all the Motor Vehicle records scanned,” she said in her reelection announcement. “These records are dated back to 1950’s. There is ongoing training for the office staff to ensure the best possible service to the citizens of Cass County.”
Marshall has received the Chancellor’s Certificate in Public Administration: Government Finance Professional from the University of Missouri, St. Louis. In 2018/2019 she was the President of the National Association of County Collectors, Treasurers, and Finance Officers. She is now the current vice president of the Iowa State County Treasurer’s Association (ISCTA) where she is currently working on legislation. She is a member of ISAC, ISCTA, NACCTFO, and NACo.