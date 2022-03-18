ATLANTIC – A recommendation for an Atlantic Middle School Principal could come this week, Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber told the Atlantic School Board Wednesday night after current principal Josh Rasmussen announced he will leave at the end of June to become the ACGC Superintendent.
Barber thanked parents, students and school staff who helped with the interviews of four candidates, and said he was still working on a recommendation, but hoped he would have one this week.
“We had four quality candidates, and I’m in the final phase of trying to come up with a recommendation to replace Mr. Rasmussen,” he said. “I’m hoping to have that by the end of the week, and if I get that far, we will probably call a special board meeting for you guys to look at that recommendation.”
Barber said previously that Rasmussen had served as a business teacher, activities director, assistant principal and middle school principal.
“He served our community a lot of years and in a lot of different roles. We thank him and we wish him the best as he moves onto superintendent at ACGC,” he said.
Rasmussen said previously one of his goals was to be a superintendent, and decided to apply when he learned about the opening at ACGC.
“‘I’ve always kept my eye open for a superintendent’s position in the area,” he said. “When ACGC opened up, I know it’s a great community with great people, and that’s why I decided to apply. I’m just looking forward to getting to know the people and building relationships within the Adair-Casey-Guthrie Center school district.”