Mary McLaren of Atlantic won the tickets for the Iowa vs. Iowa State Football game on Sept. 10 in Iowa City in the drawing offered by the Cass County Chapter of the American Cancer Society and donated by Greg and Deb Schuler Her ticket was drawn Friday morning by Jennifer Nichols, News Telegraph Staff Writer. Over $1,000 was raised from the drawing, and proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

