Mary McLaren of Atlantic won the tickets for the Iowa vs. Iowa State Football game on Sept. 10 in Iowa City in the drawing offered by the Cass County Chapter of the American Cancer Society and donated by Greg and Deb Schuler Her ticket was drawn Friday morning by Jennifer Nichols, News Telegraph Staff Writer. Over $1,000 was raised from the drawing, and proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Area Police Reports
- 2022 ATLANTIC TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS: Matt Weresh blitzes way to TOC win
- 2022 TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS: Final Results
- Sneak peek for area football in 2022
- Court Reports - Criminal Cases
- On The Docket: Omaha Man in custody for theft and burglary charges, adds assault changes
- On the Docket: Trial Date Set for Des Moines Man Charged in Human Trafficking
- TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS DAY 1: Wereshes lead the field at TOC
- TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS DAY 2: Matt Weresh maintains lead at TOC
- Super Bull From Audubon
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.