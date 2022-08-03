ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved Wednesday using partial COVID funds to digitize records from the secondary roads department, and allowing sheriff department staff to start the hiring process for a dispatcher/jailer.
Adair County Supervisors approve records project, jailer search
jeffl
