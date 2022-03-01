Atlantic and Marne Firefighters responded to a field fire at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday north of Olive Street. Fire department officials said the fire started as a controlled burn, but got out of control and quite a few acres were burned. The fire was said to be near two barns and two houses, but firefighters were able to get it out before it reached any structure and there were no injuries.
A variety of local performers sang and played holiday music on Sunday night at the First Church of Christ.
