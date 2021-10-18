ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council is expected to consider creating a new Assistant Parks and Recreation Director position Wednesday notwithstanding concerns from City Administrator John Lund.
According to information in the city council agenda packet, Lund is recommending the creation of the position that he had opposed in the past, citing the increased workload on the Director and the fear he may “burn-out” with additional help.
“The Parks Department has for many years requested a full-time employee to assist the Director. I have steadfastly refused to consider the request,” he said. “All City employees know that while I care about them and their respective missions, when rubber meets the road, my ultimate priority is the fiscal strength of the city and reaching a goal of providing what property tax relief that is possible, by the year 2028.” He adds later, “I have become increasingly concerned that the burden placed on the Parks Director is not sustainable for anyone, but particularly unforgiving for one with a family. Not with the level of service and dedication that our Director, Bryant Rasmussen has been demonstrating. Eventually he will burn out. This type of work environment leads to a revolving door, and I do not want to lose Mr. Rasmussen to an employer that will support his department with the labor necessary to succeed.”
But Lund’s recommendation comes with several stipulations including that the position be funded through Local Option Sales Tax and Hotel tax funds and not with property taxes and an awareness of the issues that will arise.
Lund states that after funding the new position those funds will have “$46,400 in annual, flexible funding” between FY 2023 and FY 2031. An amount he says should remain stable but it will be the Parks Board responsibility to develop an annual capital project plan and the city council will need to refrain from adding any additional, unplanned for, projects.
In addition, the fund will have to continue funding a number of items including; The YMCA Recreation Center Reserve; all new trail projects and grant matches; current YMCA debt until December of 2024 and any future pool improvements.
He adds that the decisions for the use of those funds should reside with the board and leave city staff out of the decision making process.
“This position exists to make Bryant’s life easier and to enhance the labor and services of our parks system. Capital planning of park resources under the Park Board is to ensure a single body is determining the direction of our parks and recreational opportunities in Atlantic,” he writes. “They can be the party to plan that vision and reconcile that with outside stakeholders like the YMCA, Nishna Valley Trails, the School Board, and Cass County Conservation. It honors their purpose as a Board and keeps the City Administrator of the politics of coordinating limited resources while managing individual egos in different bodies and balancing the competing priorities of these different players. With a relatively smaller $46,400 in remaining resources, per year, tough calls will have to be made that I should not be the arbitrator of.”
The Council will consider the request Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.