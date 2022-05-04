ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council agreed Wednesday to apply for a state grant that could provide up to $709,000 of the estimated $2.8 million cost of developing new housing in the community.
The grant is through the state’s new Destination Iowa program and funded with $100 million in Covid relief funds and is intended to “bolster the quality of life in Iowa’s communities and attract visitors and new residents to the state. It provides funds for “ transformational, shovel-ready attractions,” and is open to cities, counties, nonprofits and other organizations.
The city is currently working on developing a 41.5 acre tract of land along Olive Street into lots for as many as 69 homes. Officials estimate that the project will cost just over $2.3 million with $830,000 going towards the land purchase; $1.8 million to connect East 19th Street to Olive, creating 34 lots for development and $200,000 for the construction of a trail.
If approved, the grant would provide up to 25% of the cost.
The city will be applying under the “Economically Significant Development” section that includes “vertical infrastructure” with a purpose of increasing tourism opportunities in Iowa.
It defines vertical infrastructure as “land acquisition and construction, major renovation and major repair of buildings, all appurtenant structures, utilities, site development, and recreational trails.”
Last month, the city agreed to finance the purchase through a general obligation bond that will include the purchase of the property, infrastructure installation costs for the property.
As one of the largest undeveloped tracts in the community, the city has long considered the area a site for potential development.
The city has struggled with a lack of housing for years with only 12.6% of the housing stock built since 1990 and 34.9% being built before 1930.
To qualify for the grant the city must demonstrate the project will “draw to people from outside of the local community and/or out of state” and demonstrate that “at least 60% of the necessary funding to complete the project is secured at the time of application.”
Lund states in the agenda that the city “has sufficient reserves banked to demonstrate the liquidity for the project. Actual funding resources for the total project will vary greatly, but for the sake of the application, unrestricted funds are available for grant execution.”
The Cass County Board of Supervisors agreed on Tuesday to submit a letter of support for the project.
Applications will start being accepted on May 9 and funded projects must be completed by June 30, 2026.