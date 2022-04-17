We had 12 minutes remaining to our destination. When we departed Atlantic that morning, I was excited for the 6 hour drive ahead of us. I love road trips and making many stops along the way. I love airport layovers too!! I love that the journey to a destination can be just as much a part of the adventure as the destination itself.
We had just said, “I Do” a couple weeks prior. The dust had settled from the wedding and it was time for a little get away. We loaded up the car and headed south to Lake of the Ozarks for our Honeymoon.
I was driving while Jay was reading the real-life paper map of our resort area. We had picked up the keys and map at the check in area and were making our way through the windy roads towards our condo.
The scenery surrounding the lake was gorgeous for November and in a moment of awe, I stared 2 seconds too long at the wildlife along the side of the road. Mind you, this was not some magically new wildlife I had never seen before. It was a herd of deer. Yep, regular old, exactly the same in Iowa kinda deer. But that two second stare caused me to think I was veering too close to the center of this very narrow road, to which I unnecessarily over-corrected and went off the right side, onto a shoulder. Normally, this would be no big deal right? Right! Except that this road was new and the drop off to the shoulder was a very sharp drastic 9” drop. That is not an exaggeration of any kind. It was as if they had poured this new road, steamrolled it to be level, and then called ‘er good. Seriously.
Guess what does not like a 9” drop off the side of a road. Car tires. Car tires do not like it one bit. We came to a screeching halt, both by force and because I was terrified that if the extent of the damage matched the sounds I just heard coming from the car - this trip might be over.
The next few minutes is what I would call a character building opportunity for both newly married people in the car. We ever so carefully drove back up over the 9” shoulder drop, onto the road, and pulled the car into the large driveway of a privately - owned home along this route. The back right tire was completely shredded.
Jay got out, got the jack out of the trunk and began to remedy the situation. I sweated and apologized to the point of annoyance. Jay was clearly frustrated, but also - determined not to let this little hiccup ruin the honeymoon that hadn’t really even started.
As Jay is working to get the tire off, the family that lived in the house of the driveway we had pulled into, comes out, asking if we needed help. Jay was sitting on the ground, with his legs under the car a bit as he needed the leverage to pull the completely destroyed tire off the rim. They could see there was an issue with trying to get the tire removed. Jay thanked them, but said we were okay. Just as those words left his mouth, the jack broke, almost dropping the entire car onto his lap.
At this point, I’m thinking that we are 100% for sure turning around and going home.
I’ll spare you the minute by minute details of what comes next, but let's just say when we finally had the tire changed, the entire future of this honeymoon adventure seemed to hang in the weight of Jay’s response to all that had just happened.
I had made a mistake. A big one. One that would require that we now spend $600 - $700 on 4 new tires, while on our honeymoon. No one wants to do that. As we got in the car and carried on towards our condo, I sat quietly, hoping this new husband of mine would see beyond the frustration, beyond the fact that he skipped using the restroom at the guest check-in, because it was a 12 min drive to our condo, and that 12 minutes had now turned in to an hour. I prayed that he would extend me grace for a situation I certainly wouldn’t have picked to happen.
He did just that.
Life is going to throw 9” shoulders our way. We are going to get flat tires, frustrations that are unavoidable, and gut-punches that catch us off guard. And just like Jay remained steady, calm-ish, and joy-focused during that chaotic honeymoon beginning, we too can remain steady and joy-focused in our own lives.
It’s said so often that we as mom’s and/or dad’s set the tone for our homes, and I believe it's so true. But we also have the personal responsibility to set the tone for how we are going to approach each situation, personally ourselves, as we navigate this life. Jay has taught me that my responses to life are my responsibility and no one else is responsible for regulating my emotions or feelings, except for myself.
He is a textbook example that when something unfortunate or unwanted happens - it’s already happened. There is nothing to be done about that now. But there is much to be done in how we respond and move forward.
This experience was a pivotal moment in our marriage. Much like this experience, marriage is a journey, taking us through every revolving and changing destination throughout its duration. When it’s looked on as a task or a goal to be accomplished, it becomes void of joy and adventure. And if we choose to let every bump totally throw us off kilter, the destination doesn't stand a chance and the journey is all but ruined.
How do you want to be known for how you respond to life's bumps and hiccups?
Also, just a heads up - do you know what’s open in November around the actual lake in the Ozarks? Pretty much nothing. Not one thing. Bless it all.
Until Next Week,
Mallory