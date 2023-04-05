City Hall

ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council agreed Wednesday to set a public hearing for April 19 to consider the dissolution of the Community Promotion Commission citing issues with “attendance and engagement” as well the amount of red tape the Commission deals with.The Commission is funded through Local Option Sales taxes and is in charge of allocating around $80,000 a year. It’s composed of five members for staggered terms of three years.The City Council and staff will take over most of the Commission’s responsibilities.“There is a lot of red tape for a body that primarily distributes funds for important, annual community events planned and executed by the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce,” City Administrator John Lund said. “Identifying the purpose of funds and what applications generate activity in Atlantic that will produce taxable sales to justify the costs have been a struggle.”

