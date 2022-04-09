Animal Shelter offers sign fund-raiser

ATLANTIC – Staff at the Atlantic Animal Shelter are offering signs to remind people to clean up after their dogs as a fund-raiser for the shelter.
Animal Shelter Director Kris Erickson said she noticed a similar sign online where the animal shelter kennel dog doors were purchased about the same time a council member wanted to put a sign in his yard with the ordinance on it hoping people would clean up after their dogs on his property.
She said the sign she saw wasn’t large enough to include the whole ordinance, but she and the council member tried to come up with a slogan that would explain it.
“(That slogan was) ‘They Poop- You Scoop. It’s the Law,” she said.
Signs can currently only be ordered in person, so Erickson said, people need to come to the shelter to fill out an order form. The shelter is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Mondays and Thursdays by appointment. The cost is $20 for one sign and $35 for two, and there are color options, including gray, lime, red, royal blue, black, navy, tan, white and purple. She plans to create an online purchase option in the future.
Erickson said the advantage to selling the signs is they remind people to follow the law by cleaning up after their dogs and the proceeds help support the animal shelter.