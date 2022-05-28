On May 30, area residents will gather at Memorial Day Services to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Atlantic’s service will start at 10 a.m. in the Atlantic Cemetery with presentation of the flag, the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance. That will be followed by music from the Atlantic High School Band, including “God Bless America,” and songs from the different armed forces — Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marines and Air Force- during the Armed Forces Salute.
Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett will be the Keynote Speaker, and wreaths will be placed for the unknown soldier, Grand Army of the Republic, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean Conflict, Vietnam Conflict, Desert Storm, Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign, AMVETS, Disabled American Veterans, National and current conflicts. There will be a rifle salute and TAPS will be played.
In Audubon, on Monday, May 30, services will be hosted by the V.F.W. #4119 at 10:30 a.m. at the Maple Grove/Arlington Heights Cemetery.
In Brayton, the American Legion Post #350 will hold services starting at 10 a.m. at the Brayton Town Hall.
In Elk Horn, services will also be held on Monday, by the American Legion, a Tribute to Veterans of all wars. The services will be at 9:30 a.m. at Clay Township Cemetery, then at 10 a.m. at Monroe Church and at 11 a.m. at Elk Horn Lutheran Church.
In Exira, Memorial Day services will be held at the Exira City Cemetery. At 9:45 a.m. The Community Band will offer a medley of Patriotic songs; at 10 a.m. a service will be held, including a speaker, the laying of the wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier and the firing squad. Following the service at the City Cemetery there will be an abbreviated service at the Catholic cemetery, then St. John’s west cemetery and a stop at the Nishnabotna River to recognize the Navy dead. If there is inclement weather the services will be held at the Event Center in Exira.
In Kimballton, the American Legion hosts services at 9:30 a.m. at Jacksonville Cemetery and at 10:15 a.m. at Bethany Cemetery and 11 a.m. in Kimballton.
In Griswold, the service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Griswold Cemetery west of town, and the speaker will be Lt. Alex Paul. Following the service, the Legion Auxiliary will offer lunch in the Griswold Community Building.
In Lewis, the Lewis Fire Department will hold a Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast for a free will donation. The breakfast will include pancakes and sausage, and be held at the fire station from 7 to 10 a.m.
In Anita, a service will be held at Caring Acres at 9:30 a.m. and a service will be held at the Anita Evergreen Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. The Anita Congregational United Church of Christ will hold their annual Memorial Day dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church located 501 Locust Street. The menu includes ham balls, cheesy potatoes, corn, green beans, dinner rolls, drinks, cupcakes and ice cream. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children. Carry outs are available by calling Lynn Stephenson at 712-249-2392, Tim Miller at 712-250-0307 or Eric Miller at 712-250-0410.
In Massena, a service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the north shelter in the city park.
In Cumberland, members of the First Baptist Church will host the service at the Cumberland Community Building at 11 a.m. The theme is “Freedom Isn’t Free.”
In Adair, a service will be held at the Grave of the Unknown Soldier at Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair at 10 a.m.