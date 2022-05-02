The COVID-19 shutdown two years ago impacted the training of many high school athletes, including those hoping to keep in shape if and when sports competition resumed.
Drew Engler took full advantage of the off-time.
As there were no restrictions on simply running on city streets or country roads, the Atlantic High School senior decided to make running 30 minutes a day his goal.
What turned out to be a two-month shutdown turned into more for Engler, turning running into his primary sport and one he’ll be taking into college.
Engler, who recently announced his intent to continue his cross country and track career at Simpson College in Indianola, said, “I think my relationship with running really evolved by then, and I think with me running 30 minutes gave me that alone time. I was able to strengthen myself through endurance, and it just overall made me more of an independent person, making decisions on my own and doing things on my own.”
Engler has been a consistent top-4 placewinner this spring in both the long distance races, the 1600- and 3200-meter runs. He and senior teammate Zane Berg have been the 1-2 punch for the Trojans, but it’s been a lot of his teammates, current and past, that have also helped him become the athlete he’s become.
“For cross country, it was Craig Alan Becker,” said Engler. “When he was on the team ... he was just a personable guy to get along with. He was a great role model not just for me but the whole school. He had a great attitude, he came to practice with a great attitude gave it his all.
“Taylor McCreedy, when she was here, she was great person to get along with, and there were great people in cross country, like Alex Sonntag, Bennett Whetstone and Mason McFadden.”
Engler was a first-time qualifier for the state cross country meet last fall, and he really pointed at coach Dan Vargason for helping shape him into the athlete he’s become.
“A lot of what he’s coached ... he’s coached not only the physical part but the mental part and really opened my horizon toward athletics and given me a good mindset,” he said.
He also enjoyed traveling to state and spending time with the athletes and coaches who accompanied him to Fort Dodge, including girls’ qualifiers Ava Rush and Claire Pellett.
“It was a fun group to go to state with. We were all going out individually and all in same boat ... but we played board games, watched TV and socialized and got along with everyone who came,” said Engler.
He also draws inspiration from his family. He’s the middle child of five, with older sisters Haley and Olivia, and twins Thomas and Gabrielle, who are younger than him. He remarked on how hard they work, how focused they are and how they take pride in what activities they’re involved in.
Engler was previously on the boys’ swimming team and had potential in the sport. But things fell into place for running sports, which he’s been a part of since middle school.
“I thought swimming would be my main sport, but as the seasons came along with cross country I developed a love of running that I never thought I would,” he said. “I just loved the competition and going out on runs on my own. Running ... gives me time to think by myself and no one bothers me, and it keeps me physically active. That’s what I appreciate about running.”
He appreciates what both the 1600- and 3200-meter runs brings and the different strategies needed. With the 1600, it’s a faster race but with the 3200, “I’m more used to longer distances rather than just the mile.” He added that the 3200 will probably get him prepared for even longer distance runs at the collegiate level, including the 5K and 10K.
This past school year, Engler became involved in theater, getting a part in the presentation “The Play That Goes Wrong.” He also participated in speech and debate, and is currently the National Honor Society president.
“I think being involved is important,” he said. “Having that multitude of activities you have widens the range of knowledge you have. Not just being physically active but building confidence through theater and speech and debate has really had an impact on me.
“Having those leadership skills, being president of NHS and having that responsibility rounds me out,” he said.
Advice from Engler? Get involved. Find a passion or something you like to do and keep doing it.
“Push yourself and don’t just go for the bare minimum. Go out really indulge yourself,” he said. “High school activities can really have an impact on your life and a bigger role in your life than they’re made out to be.
“I’ve made a lot of good friends through theater. Before I participated in theater, I wasn’t always most socially confident person but now but now I think I’m a bit more comfortable socially speaking in front of a crowd, which I didn’t think I would before getting involved in theater.”