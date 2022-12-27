P.R.I.D.E.,the Progressive Rural Iowa Development Enterprise economic & community development organization, will hold a pre-session legislative forum with Senator Tom Shipley and Rep. Tom Moore Tuesday, Jan. 3, 6:30 – 8 p.m. at the Cumberland Fire Station.Bring your Iowa topics to share ahead of the Jan. 10 opening day.
Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Jeff
