Election needed for Atlantic Ward 2 seat

ATLANTIC – Changes in Atlantic’s voter districts has resulted in Council Members Jim Behrens and H. Lee Sisco sharing the same Ward 2 seat forcing an election for the job later this year.
Atlantic City Clerk Barb Barrick told the Atlantic City Council this situation is unique.
“With the redistricting, our Ward 1 representative (Behrens) was moved into Ward 2,” Barrick said. “In 24 years of working with cities, this is the first time I’ve run into that.”
She said Behrens will be allowed to finish his term, which ends Jan. 1, and while Sisco’s term isn’t over, the seat still has to be on the ballot since two people are now in the same ward.
Barrick said Behrens has the option of running for the Ward 2 seat or the at-large seat or not run at all.
She said besides the Ward 2 seat, seats in Ward 1, Ward 3, Ward 4 and an at-large seat on the city council will all be on the ballot in November. Pat McCurdy is currently in the Ward 3 seat, Linda Hartkopf is currently in the Ward 4 seat and Elaine Ott is currently in the at-large seat.
She also said there are three seats up for election for the Atlantic Park Board, including Jolene Smith, John Krogman and Jeremy Butler. Smith and Krogman’s terms are ending, and Butler was appointed to fill the seat formerly held by Ashley Haynes and would do so until the next election.
Barrick said the first day to file for city seats is Aug. 28, and the last day to file is Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. The election will be on Nov. 7, and if a runoff election is needed, that will be held on Dec. 5.