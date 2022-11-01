STILLWATER, Okla. – Three-time University of Iowa NCAA champion and four-time All-American Joe Williams will be inducted into the Class of 2023 for the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, it was announced Tuesday.The Class of 2023 includes Distinguished Members Rick Bender, Jimmy Jackson, Patricia Miranda and Williams, Meritorious Official honoree Ed Kelly, Order of Merit recipient Frank Popolizio, Medal of Courage recipient Richard Perry and Outstanding American honoree (and former Iowa Director of Athletics) Bob Bowlsby.
Iowa wrestler Joe Williams to be Inducted into National Wrestling Hall of Fame
Jeff
