ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council will hold a public hearing Wednesday and then consider approving a new redistricting plan that, officials say, includes only minor changes to the current plan.
The plan was initially approved in a special meeting on Jan. 3, but then delayed because the city did not have the proper quorum to waive the second and third readings for the ordinance. That put the city technically past the state deadline.
But state officials have told the city that, since the maps were completed, that they only needed to submit the ordinance once.
Thestate rejected that proposal and has since rewritten the ward maps due to “small technical issues,” officials said. The change from the state will affect only nine people in two wards.
The initial plan included changes to an area of the Fourth ward in the Brookridge and Cherry Street area into the Fifth Ward along with some minor readjustments in the First, Second and Third Wards.
“There weren’t a lot of changes — just changing a block or two here and there,” Atlantic City Clerk/Treasurer Barb Barrick said.
Officials said Monday that many jurisdictions were facing similar issues.
The Council will hold a public hearing and then consider all three readings of the new ordinance. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall.