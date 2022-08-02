Over $5,000 raised at fair auction

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

A member of the fair board shows the crowd a Bucket of Junk Sculpture during the auction held Monday night.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

CASS COUNTY — An auction Monday evening at the Cass County Fair- featuring Bucket of Junk creations and homemade pies- raised over $5,000. Part of the funding goes to the Cass County 4-H Endowment, and part will go to different fair departments to help with future projects.

