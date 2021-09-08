ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board will consider tonight approving a new greenhouse for the high school after the School Foundation agreed to fund up to $100,000 for a new 30 X 48 foot greenhouse south of the ag room.
“(The foundation is) going to be financially sponsoring that, and we need approval from the board to follow our bidding policy,” Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said Tuesday.
The foundation is a non-profit organization, established to raise funds to foster, promote and encourage the furthering of public education programs for which federal and state funding is not available. FFA Advisor Eric Miller has applied for and received an $8,000 grant from Farm Credit Services, to help cover the costs of the project.
Barber said he couldn’t reveal more until the meeting as school officials were still getting details about the project to board members on Tuesday, but said it was an exciting project.
“It’s exciting news,” he said. “We’re (looking to do the project), but there’s more to the story.”
He said the current greenhouse is still there.
The board will meet tonight starting at 6 p.m. at the Schuler Elementary Media Center, and available to watch online at https://youtu.be/wpTtf4tYz1E.