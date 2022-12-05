ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Park and Recreation Board approved board members John Krogman and Jeremy Butler as co-chairs for the fund-raising committee for the splash pad project during a special meeting on Monday. The board also tentatively agreed to meet again this month to discuss a concept for the splash pad if members of the Executive Committee are able to meet and bring a recommendation to the board for the concept.
Park Board approves splash pad fund-raiser co-chairs
