Arrests
On Nov. 20, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tawnya Larsen, 39, of Audubon, for OWI first offense. Larsen was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on her own recognizance.
On Nov. 19, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Morgan Beauchamp, 29, of Atlantic, for OWI first offense. Beauchamp was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on her own recognizance.
On Nov. 18, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Sparr, 49, of Flint, Mich., for public intoxication. Sparr was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release.
On Nov. 18, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Benny Pedersen, 35, of Lake City, on warrants for driving while barred, providing false ID to law enforcement and interference with official acts. Pedersen was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
Accidents
On Nov. 17 at approximately 5:50 p.m, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of 590th and Oxford Rd. for a two vehicle accident. Responding law enforcement found that a 2001 Ford F250 being operated by Tommy Auten, of Atlantic was eastbound on Oxford Road traveling behind another vehicle. This second vehicle, also traveling eastbound on Oxford Road, was identified as a 2012 Dodge Ram being operated by George Schrader, of Lewis. Law enforcement on scene was advised that the 2001 Ford F250 was following too closely to the 2012 Dodge Ram. The Dodge Ram applied its brakes and with this, the Ford F250 struck the rear of the Dodge Ram. No injuries were reported to law enforcement. The Dodge Ram sustained approximately $3,000 worth of damage and the Ford F250 sustained approximately $4,000 worth of damage.