ARCHERY
Nodaway Valley Invitational: West Des Moines Valley edged Atlantic by 24 points, with the Trojans getting 3,265, in the seven-team bullseye competition Saturday at Greenfield.
Hank Roberts took second overall in the high school competition with a score of 287, seven behind the eventual champion. The top girls finisher was Mariah Hadley, who placed sixth with her bullseye score of 283. Carter Smith was seventh with a 283 and was the other Trojan in the top 10 for the day.
Atlantic came back to win the 3-D portion of the meet, edging Valley 1,647-1,603.
Dayna Dreager was third overall and the top Trojan with a score of 280. Halley Copeland was fifth with a 278 and Mariah Hadley eighth with a 274. Top boys finisher was Hank Roberts, coming in 10th with a 272.
Henry Roland won the middle school boys division in 3D with a 281, with Grant Petty third at 275. Roland was the top archer for the middle school bullseye division, pacing second. Top girls’ finisher in the middle school division was Lily Willrich, who was fourth overall with a 266.
WRESTLING
Southeast Polk Tournament: Atlantic, with a 10-man contingent, went 1-3 at the Red Owens Holiday Classic, hosted by Southeast Polk of Pleasant Hill.
The Trojans picked up their win with a 36-22 win over Iowa City West. In a dual that saw just six contested matches, both teams evenly split, with Brenden Casey (195), Miles Mundorf (220) and Tyson O’Brien (152) each picking up pinfall wins.
Atlantic’s other duals were losses to West Des Moines Dowling (55-21), Bettendorf (47-33) and the host Rams (78-0). In the dual against Southeast Polk, Jarrett Armstrong (182) and Casey each had the closest matches, Armstrong falling 3-2 to Holden Hansen and Casey going into sudden-victory overtime before Thaden Abbas got the win, 5-3.
The Bettendorf dual saw Tanner O’Brien (160), Armstrong, Casey, Mundorf and Taye Jordan (106) each win by pin, but the Bulldogs won two of the remaining contested matches and three others by forfeit. The Dowling dual saw O’Brien and Aidan Smith win by pin and Taye Jordan grind out a 12-11 win over Wyatt Heffron.
The lone remaining meet of the year – depending on the weather — is Friday’s dual team invitational hosted by Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.