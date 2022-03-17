Successful Individual Speech contest for AHS students

Nineteen out of 26 entries from AHS students received a I rating during State Individual Speech contest held at ADM on March 12.
Performances covered a wide variety of categories from Acting to Musical Theatre, Poetry and After Dinner Speaking. A total of 19 of the entries received a Division I rating from the judges; 10 of those were a straight 1 rating, meaning all three judges awarded a I rating.
Three Atlantic students also received All-State Honors, including Charlotte Saluk for Poetry, Reese DeArment for Prose and J Molina for After Dinner Speaking. These students chosen are the best in the state in their categories. In order to receive this honor, at least two of the three judges must nominate the performer. These students will perform one last time on the UNI Campus at the All-State Festival held on Monday, March 28.
“I am so proud of our success!" said Coach Trisha Niceswanger. "We have grown our program immensely this year with more entries than ever before. It is very promising to see the younger performers with lots of talent for the future as well as the senior leadership we have in upperclassmen. Being able to have an in-person contest again this year really felt great to let these kids compete and meet fellow performers.”
“These kids have put in the work and it paid off big time!" said Coach Brandon Baggett. "I cannot say enough about the drive of our young talent and the upperclassmen leading by example. Since we are back to in-person competitions, the events have been so much fun this year and our team is learning so much by watching fellow competitors. As our numbers have grown again this year, the future is very bright for our speech program!”
Following are results from the contest, including category, performer, title and ratings from all three judges:
Poetry, Kayla Atkinson, "Tapper," three I ratings; Literary Program, Faith Nath
"Limb from Limb," two I ratings, one II rating; Original Oratory, Alexiya Moore,"I’m a Girl…I Think," three I ratings; Poetry, Christien Foegen, "Please Change Your Heart," three II ratings; Solo Musical Theatre, Genevieve McCalla,"Kindergarten Love Song," two I ratings, one II rating; Radio News, Andrew Engler, "KNOW," three II ratings;
Expository Address, Nick Bennett, "You’re In Trouble," two I ratings, one II rating; Acting, Faith Nath. "The Good Mother," three I rating; Literary Program, Charlotte Saluk, "Burning Bright," three I ratings; Poetry, Josie Handlos, "Girl Talk," two I ratings, one II rating; Solo Musical Theatre, Nolan Perez, "30/90," two I ratings, one II rating;
Prose, Brady Wagner, "The Funeral Portrait," three II ratings; Poetry, Charlotte Saluk, "Ode to the Women on Long Island," three I ratings; Spontaneous Speaking,Nissa Molgaard "School Issues," two I ratings, one II rating; Spontaneous Speaking, Aiden Sanny, "Biggest threat to US," two II ratings, one I rating; Reviewing, Andrew Engler, "FAFSA," two II ratings, one I rating; After Dinner Speaking, J Molina, "NOCPP," three I ratings;
Prose, Nolan Perez, "Beauty of Destruction/On Vanity," three I ratings; Acting, Alix Nath, "friends 4 life," two I ratings, one II rating; Radio News, Keira Olson, "KRBF," three I ratings; Prose, Reese DeArment, "Explaining Death to the Dog," two I ratings, one II rating; Prose, Erinchina Mark, "The Witness," three I ratings; Literary Program, Quinn Weil, "Unwritten Futures," two II ratings, one I rating; Solo Musical Theatre, Reese DeArment, "Little Miss Perfect," three I ratings; Prose, Kate Nichols, "Mourning Love," three II ratings; and Reviewing, Alex Garcia, "We Don’t Talk About Encanto," two I ratings, one II rating.