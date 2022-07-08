Bridges expected open Friday

CASS COUNTY – Commuters won’t have to use detours for bridges near Lewis and on Second Street in Atlantic as two bridge projects were expected to be completed Friday.
Iowa DOT Transportation Planner Scott Suhr said Friday morning the projects were likely to be completed that day weather permitting.
“The only thing we’ve got left to do is pavement markings and as long as we don’t get any rain, we should be able to get the payment markings on and we should be able to get the bridges open today,” Suhr said.
About two inches had to be milled off the bridge deck on Second Street, and a new surface had to be poured. Similar work had to be done on the bridge near Lewis, along with a few minor structural repairs.
He said work on the bridges was done fairly close to schedule. Work on the bridge near Lewis started in March, while work on the Second Street Bridge started in April.
