ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved Wednesday changing the job classification for Timber Woolsey from Auditor Clerk to Deputy Auditor, and to allow Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg to start the hiring process for Auditor Payroll Clerk and a Courthouse Custodian.
Berg had already started the hiring process for an Elections Deputy after former Elections Deputy Josh Nelson was planning to leave in July to take a job at the Iowa Secretary of State office, and Woolsey has been doing more of Nelson’s work since he left. Berg also previously said current Deputy Auditor Sandy Mitchell was interested in retiring at the end of the year, and on Wednesday said Mitchell thought she would like to leave near the beginning of December.
“(Woolsey’s) been taking up a lot of Josh’s duties and a lot of other things that have been added to her plate,” Berg told the board Wednesday. “ And she’s been doing it very willingly and very well.”
Berg said she would like to start the hiring process for an Auditor Payroll Clerk, and also said a custodian for the courthouse needed to be hired as well. Current custodian, Rich Wallace, is interested in retiring, and is thinking of leaving at the end of the year or sometime in January of 2024. Berg hoped they could find individuals for the positions by October to allow training time for them while the employees are still working.