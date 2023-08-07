Meeting Minutes
July 27, 2023
June 22 members traveled to Walnut and visited the Walnut Genealogy Room, the Walnut Creek Historical Museum, had lunch at “Bit of Iowa” and drove through the Layton Township cemetery east of Walnut. Members participating were Dawn Templeman, Mary Brasfield, Linda Marek, and Glenna Thompsen. The day was a delightful and informative one!
* * *
Dawn Templeman, Glenna Thompsen, Linda Marek, Lavon Eblen, Cindy Sievers, Lorane Smith, and Carolyn Key met at 1:00 at the Atlantic Public Library Meeting Room for the #3 video in Professor John Phillip Colletta’s series, “The Library – Shelves Full of Family History.” A takeaway from the video was “Genealogy” vs “Family History”. Genealogy is researching the earliest known descendant and moving to the present. Family History starts with yourself and goes to the past generations. Professor Colletta stressed not all information is available on the web. Much unknown family history is on the shelves of libraries, in genealogical society’s research room, and numerous other places.
President Lavon Eblen called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered with “a family history related to county or state fair”. The Secretary’s Report was approved and filed. A motion to approve the Treasurer's report was made by Cindy Sievers and seconded by Linda Marek. Motion carried.
Old Business: Continue the collection of names of women veterans in the area for a recognition of the ladies in November.
New Business: Linda Marek moved, and Carolyn Key seconded a motion to apply for funds to the Cass County Foundation to digitize the Atlantic News Telegraph through 2022. Motion carried.
Carolyn Key talked about the biography of Captain Ronald Orville Pigg born in Massena, IA in 1910 that is part of the CCGS collection. The first part of the transcript includes information on Ronald’s life and the remainder comprises the events that Ronald endured following his capture during WWII.
The next meeting is Thursday, August 24, at 1:00 in the Atlantic Public Library Meeting Room. Prof Colleta’s #4 video will be shown. The topics he will cover are Military Service and Homestead Records.
Glenna Thompsen, Secretary