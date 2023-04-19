An Iowa Senate panel started discussion Tuesday on a wide-ranging property tax bill that would consolidate and reduce local governments’ levy rates and change course on lawmakers’ approach to debt levies.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.