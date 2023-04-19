An Iowa Senate panel started discussion Tuesday on a wide-ranging property tax bill that would consolidate and reduce local governments’ levy rates and change course on lawmakers’ approach to debt levies.
The Senate Ways and Means Committee approved Senate Study Bill 1218 as lawmakers seek to find a compromise between House and Senate proposals on how to reduce property tax costs for Iowa homeowners.
Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, said this bill is “phase one” of lawmakers’ plans for reforming Iowa’s property tax system. While Dawson and House Republicans have introduced other property tax bills this session, Dawson said the new proposal was a “clean bill” putting together the results of discussions and negotiations between Senate lawmakers and local government advocates and officials.
These actions coalesced after Iowans received their property assessments in early April. The average Iowa home jumped 22% in value.
“The system’s broken,” Dawson said. “We need to get back to where it was.”
This first step will focus on fixing Iowa’s levy system, Dawson said. The bill would consolidate 15 existing levies used by Iowa cities into a general fund system. Groups supporting the measure like Iowans for Tax Relief say reducing available levies would simplify property tax costs for taxpayers and remove some city options for raising taxes.
The bill caps cities’ levy rate at $8.10 per $1,000 in taxable value, with caveats. It also outlines a path down to that limit for entities with a higher levy rate.
Counties’ general service levy rate would be limited to $3.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. The limit for rural county services would be $3.95 per $1,000 of assessed value. Counties wanting to go above those limits would have to win approval from voters in an special levy election.
The previous Senate property tax bill, Senate File 356, reduced debt levy thresholds, but the new legislation increases them. Dawson said this change came as the Legislative Services Agency report on the prior bill found reducing thresholds may not lead to less borrowing, as lawmakers intended. Instead, analysts found it could increase county use of financing methods like Tax Increment Financing (TIF) arrangements, which would not require direct voter approval.
The new proposal is an attempt to lower property tax costs by lowering borrowing amounts through higher debt levy thresholds, Dawson said.
“But with that, we’re asking for additional scrutiny and reporting to see what’s being borrowed,” Dawson said. “So a little carrot, a little stick.”
In a subcommittee meeting earlier Tuesday, multiple speakers with local governments said they were appreciative of the productive conversation leading to the new bill. But there were still some details to be ironed out.
Emily Baker with the Iowa Association of School Boards said the organization was opposed to the bill’s provision eliminating a voter-approved levy fund for establishing or maintaining public recreating spaces. Twenty-nine Iowa school districts have voluntarily taken on the levy. Baker said schools also had some logistical concerns about the transparency requirements for school spending.
Iowa’s state government is required to set State Supplemental Aid (SSA) funding Iowa’s public school systems within 30 days after the governor submits her budget. But the Legislature has only met that deadline once in the past decade, Baker said.
“In some of those years … the SSA range hasn’t been set until after we’ve already had to certify our budgets,” Baker said. “That’s going to make it very difficult for us to put together the kind of information that we are required to do in that transparency statement within that timeframe of February 27.”
Dawson said he plans to work with local advocates and officials on an amendment, which will include changing the Feb. 27 date Baker brought up, but did not share any plans to change the phasing out of public recreation levy funds.
Differences remain between the Senate’s proposal and House File 718, which the House Ways and Means Committee approved earlier in April.
Sen. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport, said she would support adopting House language to reduce the school foundation property tax levy rate from $5.40 per $1,000 in taxable value to $4.40. The state would allocate funds to make up the more than $200 million shortfall resulting from the levy reduction.
Dawson said he was sure that lowering school districts’ property tax costs will be a part of the agreement reached by House and Senate lawmakers, but that he was not sure if the school foundation property tax levy will be the mechanism for it.
“I would just say this that that is an ongoing conversation,” Dawson said. “I do believe if you are going to lower your overall property tax burden, schools districts will be part of that conversation.”
Dawson said from a Senate standpoint, he wants to fix the “hole in the bottom” of Iowa’s levy system and ensure the tax relief goes directly to Iowa taxpayers.
Broader changes to come
After fixing the levy system, Dawson said the goal is to move on to broader reforms reducing property tax costs for Iowans, and conversations on how to offset the loss of property tax revenue for local governments who depend on that funding to provide essential services.
Some components of those broader conversations were included in the Senate bill, such as providing homestead and military service tax credits and exemptions, allowing more populous cities to establish a franchise fee for public transportation funding and allowing county collection of fees related to vehicle registrations.
In the subcommittee meeting, Dawson said he was hoping to have discussions before the 2024 legislative session with local governments on property taxes. Local governments need time to adjust to property tax changes, so the complete reform process will take two or three years, he said.
“Maybe an interim discussion actually is the most helpful thing to have,” Dawson said. “Something outside of the legislative funnel process, and actually have a discussion of ‘What the hell is your plan?'”