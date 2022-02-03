ATLANTIC — “It’s time to step down and let some of the younger generation take over.”
With that brief sentence, a 25 and a half year career in law enforcement will come to end following the announcement Wednesday that Atlantic Police Chief Dave Erickson will be retiring at the end of March.
Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett read Erickson’s resignation letter during Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
“It is with a heavy heart and mixed emotion that I submit my resignation,” Erickson wrote. “The last 25 years at the Atlantic police department have been wonderful. I am looking forward to this new chapter in my life; spending more time with my wife; my five kids, my loving grandchildren and my great grandson.”
Erickson has served as Police Chief for the last five and a half years and during that tenure has worked tirelessly with a special passion for outreach programs to local children. The department sponsors camping trips, visits to the Omaha Zoo as well as Christmas shopping programs- many of which he instituted and built up over the years. It’s those programs that he says he will miss the most.
“The kids, all the kids programs — just being out there watching our youth — they’re amazing,” he said when asked what he will miss the most. “The smiles on the kids at Christmas time — that gets you. It hits you right where it counts.”
Erickson was also quick to thank the citizens of Atlantic and Cass County who he credited with supporting the department and it’s programs.
“We can’t do that without the good citizens of Atlantic and Cass County. There is no way we could do those programs,” he said. “We’re fortunate we live in a rural area, we’re not in those big cities or urban areas where they don’t care for the police department. The community is great, I can’t say enough good things about them.”
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the great city of Atlantic and it’s citizens — I hope that I have made a difference here for the better.”
Erickson’s last day will be March 31 and Garrett said Wednesday the process for finding a replacement will begin soon.