Public Meeting March 15 on CAM facilities

ANITA – A public meeting will be held on March 15 at the CAM High School Commons at 6 p.m. for the CAM facility committee to take public comment on the possibility of an attendance center closing.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

