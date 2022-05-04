ATLANTIC – The cause of a house fire that occurred early Wednesday morning is still being investigated, Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel said Wednesday, but it’s likely it started on the back side of the house near the alley.
Cappel said firefighters received a call at 4:50 a.m. for a house fire at Second and Cedar Streets in Atlantic.
“When we got on scene, it was called a working fire, which was fully engulfed,” Cappel said. “We’re pretty sure it started on the back side of the house, and obviously, got hot enough and got into the house.”
Firefighters were on scene for about three hours, and it was difficult to fight the fire since the house had a steel roof and the fire got to the shingles underneath that. Firefighters had to remove the sides of the house to get water to the shingles.
No one was in the house at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries. Atlantic Firefighters were assisted by members of the Cass EMS, officers from the Atlantic Police Department and deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.