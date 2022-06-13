ATLANTIC – Since its founding in 1975, Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO), which also operates Southwest Iowa Transit Agency (SWITA), has earned a reputation for being an outstanding community partner and transit provider in the region. Now, the organization’s efforts are being recognized statewide.
SWIPCO will be recognized as the 2022 Organization of Character by the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University, which annually recognizes Iowans who show the Six Pillars of Character Counts: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and good citizenship. Since 2005, the Ray Center has recognized more than 150 Iowans for showing good character.
“The Ray Center is proud to recognize SWIPCO with a 2022 Iowa Character Award,” said Hilary Ortmann, Associate Director for The Ray Center. “SWIPCO’s commitment to improve the lives of southwest Iowans through innovation and collaborative partnerships demonstrates their commitment to showing good character.”
In honoring SWIPCO, the Ray Center noted SWITA transit professionals’ support of volunteers and stakeholders including Cass County Wellness Program Coordinator Brigham Hoegh, the City of Atlantic, and the local Food Policy Council to deliver meals to homebound community members at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic—all while continuing to operate as the sole public transit provider in southwest Iowa. Over a period of 40 weeks between spring 2020 and summer 2021, SWITA drivers and volunteers supplied food approximately 2,800 times. “When the rest of the world shut down, SWITA buses kept running,” said Transit Director Mark Lander. “Our drivers stepped up and helped get the job done.”
SWIPCO was also recognized based on its support for the southwest Iowa towns devastated by 2019 floods, which caused billions of dollars in property damage. SWIPCO’s efforts brought a combined $90 million grant package to the region, resulting in the region’s largest investment in new homebuilding in at least a generation.
“I do not know of a more caring and devoted staff who work hard every day as a team to help our neighbors in southwest Iowa,” said SWIPCO Executive Director John McCurdy. “This award is a wonderful recognition of that shared spirit of service, and we’re humbled to be recognized in this way.”
The Robert D. and Billie Ray Center provides character and leadership development strategies to improve civility and develop ethical leaders throughout the world. As the global home to Character Counts, The Ray Center utilizes public awareness and programming grounded in research to advance two programs, Character Counts and Excellence with Integrity.
The 2022 Iowans of Character awards will be presented at a ceremony on July 29th.
