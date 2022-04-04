Former Audubon resident Bill Fries, better known as country singer C.W. McCall, died April 1, 2022 at his home in Ouray Colo. He was 93-years-old.
McCall was best known for a string of hits in the 1970’s including the trucker anthem, “Convoy” popular at the peak of a citizens band (cb) radio craze. The song became a No. 1 country and pop hit and helped popularize the lingo that truck drivers used on CB, radios. It came out during a time when truckers were facing rising fuel costs and the recent lowering of the national speed limit to 55 mph.
Essentially a protest song, it portrays the events of a truck convoy heading east from Los Angeles that grows to 1000 trucks all “putting the hammer down” and trying to avoid state police. Eventually the trucks break through a blockade by the Illinois National Guard, “Well, we shot the line and we went for broke with a thousand screamin’ trucks … we crashed the gate doing 98, I says, ‘Let them truckers roll.’ ”
“Convoy” sold an estimated 7 million copies and led to a film directed by Sam Peckinpah in 1978 starring Kris Kristoffersen.
Fries, a former advertising executive, had a number of other hits, mostly trucker related, including “Old Home and Filler-Up an Keep On-a-Truckin Cafe,” that was part of the Old Home Bread ad campaign that featured the character C.W. McCall. The commercials were wildly popular and Fries eventually adopted the name and launched his singing career.
He had a number of songs on the Country Music charts, including Convoy, which reached number one, and “Roses for Mama” which reached number two.
He also recorded a song called “Audubon” that describes the growing up in the a town with “23 houses and 14 saloons” and a truck stop waitress “Mavis Davis” who worked at the Old Home and Filler-Up an Keep On-a-Truckin Cafe.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Rena Bonnema Fries; and three children, Bill Fries III, Mark Fries and Nancy Fries; a sister; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
“Well, mercy sakes, good buddy, we gonna back on outta here,” C.W. McCall says at the end of “Convoy,” with a slight alteration of a trucker’s farewell: “Keep the bugs off your glass and the bears off your … tail.”