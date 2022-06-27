This July, join the Atlantic Parks and Rec for Parks and Recreation Month, as we celebrate how Atlantic, Iowa is stronger, more vibrant, and more resilient because of parks and recreation. A variety of activities are planned for people of all ages and abilities.
Atlantic Parks and Rec is celebrating Park and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), by inviting our community to share their experiences, memories and stories about what parks and recreation means to them. There are plenty of ways to celebrate with us as well. All month long we will be having either suggestions of what you can do for that day, or having something for you to participate in.
The NRPA and Atlantic Parks and Rec encourages everyone who supports parks and recreation to share how it has improved their quality of life, as well as why local parks and recreation is important to them on social media using the hashtag #RISEUPJULY.
To learn more information about Parks and Recreation Month, visit Atlantic Parks and Recreation Facebook page and www.nrpa.org/July. There is a calendar of events on our Facebook page, but check back daily to learn more about the programs happening over the course of July.