Cass County Sheriff
On December 18th, 2021, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brimer Buliche, 47, of Atlantic, for OWI 2nd Offense. Buliche was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
On December 19th, 2021, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Logan Russell, 22, of Atlantic, for Public Intoxication. Russell was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
On December 20th, 2021, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Deven Hatfield, 20, of Council Bluffs, for a Failure to Appear warrant. Hatfield was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until he was later transferred to a different county on a separate warrant.
On December 20th, 2021, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nichole Price, 38, of Council Bluffs, for a Failure to Appear warrant. Price was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held until her release after serving time.
On December 22nd, 2021, at approximately 1:30PM the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident near the intersection of Highway 48 North and Union St. in Griswold. A 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup being driven by Paul Travis was North bound on Highway 48 approaching the Union St intersection. A 2008 Chevrolet Impala being operated by a 15 year old female was facing West while leaving the Griswold High School parking lot. This vehicle and operator were stopped at a stop sign but then proceeded onto the highway in front of the 2021 Chevrolet Pickup. The 2021 Silverado’s front end collided with the 2008 Impala’s front, driver side quarter panel. The operators of both vehicles sustained injuries during the accident, as well as a passenger in the 2008 Impala. Griswold Rescue transported the respective patient(s) to Montgomery County Hospital for medical care. Travis’s vehicle sustained an estimated $40,000 worth of damage. The 2008 Impala sustained an estimated $7,000 worth of damage.
On December 23rd, 2021, at approximately 8:55AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle fatality accident near the intersection of North Olive St. and Dunbar Road. The Iowa State Patrol investigated and identified the driver as 20-year-old Avery Carl Andersen. Anderson was driving a 2006 Ford Econoline northbound on Olive Street when the vehicle lost traction on the frost covered roadway. The vehicle began to fishtail, crossed the center line and left the roadway to the left into the ditch and rolled on its top. The Iowa State Patrol investigated the accident and was assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County Medical Examiner, Atlantic Fire and Rescue and the Atlantic Police Department.