CASS COUNTY - In an effort to manage the County’s ARPA funding to area fire departments, the Board of Supervisors agreed Wednesday to allocate $25,000 to each of the remaining six departments that have not received funding, with the intention of repeating that in July and once more in the following year.
The action came after meeting with representatives from the Marne and Cumberland fire departments to hear requests for ARPA funds. The Marne department requested money to purchase a new pickup that was used for traffic control and assisting other area departments.
Last week members of the Cumberland department requested $80,000 to pay for new air packs. Last month the board approved spending $65,000 in new equipment for the Anita Fire Department to purchase two Lifepak 15’s that monitor EKG and CO2 levels in patients as well as one “stair-chair.”
But with requests coming in, board members said it would be most fair to provide each department with three payments of $25,000 over three years. The departments could then decide how to use the money with receipts provided to the county for documentation.